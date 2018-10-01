Proposed changes to State Highway 6 are the subject of a public hearing and open house Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 5800 Legend Lake Parkway.
A project overview presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a comment period. Exhibits showing aerial photography and schematic plans of the proposed project corridor will be presented at the meeting. Representatives from TxDOT and consultant study team will be available to answer individual questions. Public comments are encouraged.
Proposed improvements include constructing frontage roads, four new overpasses, and the realignment of four frontage road U-turns at existing railroad lines. Additional improvements would include construction of two new U-turn bridges at Bagby Avenue and one U-turn bridge from the southbound frontage road of US 84 to the northbound frontage road of US 84 and ramping improvements within the project limits. No commercial or residential relocations will be required.
Marlin Night Out
The Marlin Police Department is observing the 35th anniversary of the National Night Out on Tuesday, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at City Park Pavilion.
The evening event includes music, activities and games, food and beverages, prizes and raffles and more.
Contact the Marlin PD at 883-9255 for more information.
Creation Care workshop
A workshop on Creation Care will be held at 1319 N. 15th St. at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre and Urban REAP on Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 2:30-4:00.
Cost is $5 per person. To register, email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging hosts a Medicare information session Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the Heart of Texas Council on Government headquarters, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone turning 65 with questions about Medicare enrollment is encouraged to attend.
For more information, phone 292-1843
Kiwanis Seniors
Rev. Ryan Barnett of First United Methodist Church of Waco, will speak at the Wednesday meeting of the Kiwanis Seniors.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for membership information.