Central Texas Archeological Society is sponsoring the Texas Archeology Awareness Month information fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History, 701 Jefferson Ave.
The fair will feature archeologists to assist with the identification of artifacts and answer questions that property owners may have about archeological sites on their property.
The Taylor Museum will remain open for afternoon tours until 6 p.m. and will feature speakers on Waco history and presentations about historic landscapes and trees of Waco and museum exhibits.
Call 469-744-0086 for more information.
MCC-Tech anniversary
The Texas Tech University Higher Education Teaching Site in Waco and McLennan Community College will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their partnership on Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. in the conference center at MCC, 4601 N. 19th St.
For more information, contact Lewis Snell at 299-8324.
Homespun quilt show
The Homespun Quilt Guild will host a quilt show from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Tickets are $8.
The event features judged quilts, a bazaar booth, silent auction and various completed quilts, from miniature to wall size.
All-Steinway concert
The All-Steinway 10th Anniversary Concert, featuring the Anderson & Roe piano duo, is Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Ball Performing Arts Center on the McLennan Community College campus.
Cost is $20.
For more information, contact the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
Read more about the show on Page 1C.
Oktoberfest meal
St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Highway, is hosting Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
An authentic German meal including roast pork, sausage, German potato salad and sauerkraut is available for $10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Other activities include live music, silent auction, country store, biergarten/weinstube and bake sale.
For more information, call 836-1825.
Neighborhood meets
Veterans benefits and Waco Transit updates will be discussed at the North East Riverside Neighborhood Association meeting Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.