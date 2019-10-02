Physicians in the McLennan County Medical Society will give away free bicycle helmets from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Convention Center as part of ScienceFest at the Waco Cultural Arts Fest.
The helmet giveaway is part of a statewide effort called “Hard Hats for Little Heads,” launched by the Texas Medical Association in 1994.
Any child can receive a free helmet. Local volunteers will be on hand to properly fit the helmets.
Downs DAR
“Life of a Texas Justice of the Peace” is the program topic for the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Friday.
Dianne Hensley, McLennan County justice of the peace for Precinct 1, will present the talk in the community room of the Community Bank Wealth Management & Trust building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will begin at 1:30.
Alzheimer’s walk
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at Brazos Park East.
Call 753-7722 for more information.
Dogtoberfest
Animal Birth Control Clinic is sponsoring Dogtoberfest, a fundraiser to support its spay and neuter program, on Saturday in downtown Waco.
Waco Hippodrome is hosting the street-party event from noon to 5 p.m. between Seventh and Eighth streets on Austin Ave. Admission is free, and food and drink tickets are available in advance for $25 each. The event also features games, contests, a smart TV raffle, vendors and local dogs for adoption.
For more information, call 296-9000.
Little League history
Waco-McLennan County Library and Historic Waco Foundation are hosting a presentation on the Eastern Little League from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the East Waco Library, 927 Elm Ave.
Noah Jackson Jr., one of the co-founders of the league, will give a talk and answer questions.
For questions about the free event, call 753-5166.
Movie screening
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “The Curse of Abundance,” at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Dr.
The film details the struggle to preserve Ecuador’s Yasuni Park for indigenous people, and preserve this vital forest carbon sink, while it is under pressure for oil extraction.
