Michael Munger, director of the Duke University Philosophy, Politics, & Economics program, will speak from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business, 1621 S. Third St., on the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.
The event is part of the Free Enterprise Forum at Baylor’s Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise, and is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 710-1694.
Friends for Life volunteers
Friends for Life, a nonprofit that helps the elderly and people with disabilities, is seeking volunteers to help with a Halloween party Oct. 31.
Volunteer applications are at friendsforlife.org. For more information, email bri@friendsforlife.org or call 772-8100, ext. 110.
Watercolor Society
Guest artist Angie Lilljedahl will share her approach to watercolors during a Central Texas Watercolor Society meeting from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Parkinson’s support
Jo Bidwell, director of Southwest Parkinson Society, will answer frequently asked Parkinson’s disease questions and provide general Parkinson’s information during a discussion starting at 3 p.m. Thursday at Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bidwell has worked with the organization for more than 15 years. The event is open to the public.
For more information, call 772-0263.
Newcomers and Neighbors club
Cindy Hobbs Janecka will speak during a Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Ridgewood Country Club.
The cost for lunch is $20. Call Kathy Northrup at 836-5160 before 5 p.m. Thursday to learn more.
Domino tournament
Kiwanis Seniors will have a domino tournament Saturday at Heartis Waco, 5317 Speegleville Road.
Entry fee is $25 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Kiwanis children’s programs. The tournament includes regular 42 and straight dominoes. It will be a timed round robin format with a draw for partners.
For more information, call 817-673-2463.