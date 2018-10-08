Families in McLennan County in need of Christmas assistance through the Toys for Tots program must first pick up a Toys for Tots Appointment Letter.
Letters are available at the Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive (to the right of the Thrift Store) any Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Appointment Letter contains an appointment date, time, location and instructions of documents needed to apply for Toys for Tots for children under age 13. Each family applying for help will need their own original letter (no copies allowed). For details, call 756-7271 or email salarmywaco@gmail.com.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The program will be “Herbs from my Home Land,” presented by Jackie Lipski and Eolior Yokus. For more information, call 772-4484.
Panhellenic social
The Waco Alumnae Panhellenic Association is sponsoring a Fall Social on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome Hightop.
All members of National Panhellenic sororities in the Waco/McLennan County area are invited to attend and celebrate being Greek. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
For more information, email lhallenbama65@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Seniors
Retired Department of Public Safety Trooper Charlie Morgan will speak to the Kiwanis Seniors club Wednesday at its regular meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
Candidate forum
The League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum and meet and greet Tuesday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Participants include candidates for Precinct 2 County Commissioner, D.L. Wilson and Pat Chisholm; as well as State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson and challenger Katherine Turner-Pearson.
The event is free. Call 744-4162 for more information.
VFD fish fry
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department fish fry is Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Bruceville-Eddy Fire Department, 143 Wilcox Drive.
Plates cost $10 with all proceeds going to the fire department. Call 315-1159 for more information.