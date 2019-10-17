An all-day genealogy event will be held Friday, from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Programs will include how to use online resources, courthouse documents, military resources and DNA tools to research your family history. Those interested in starting their family history journey are invited to attend the beginners’ class at noon.
Additional programs include researching in Mexico and analyzing family photos. Local and state vendors and hereditary societies will be on hand to offer information regarding their organizations. Professional genealogists will provide free one-on-one advice to break through brick walls. This event is open to the public.
Call 750-5945 for additional information.
Food pantry raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a raffle for a 2019 Ford F-150 on Friday. Proceeds will be used to feed, clothe, empower and advocate for families in need throughout the community.
Tickets are available for $100 at shepherdsheartpantry.org or at the Shepherd’s Heart store at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard.
For more information or to volunteer, call Shepherd’s Heart at 722-0917.
‘Walking Tales’Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild presents Oakwood Cemetery’s “Walking Tales — Bringing Historic Stories To Life” on Saturday.
Storytellers stationed throughout this historic cemetery will tell stories about the life and times of renowned, legendary and infamous people laid to rest there.
The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth Street. It is free.
Call 717-1763.
Fall Fossil Festival
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Dr., hosts its Fall Fossil Festival Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival is in conjunction with National Fossil Day. Activities include a mock dig pit, animal petting zoo, pumpkin painting, and viewing the monument’s world famous in-situ fossil bed.
Food trucks will be on site.
Call 750-7946 for more information.
Red Cross blood drive
The Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 300 Ritchie Rd.
Call 800-733-2767 for more information.
