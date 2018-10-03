The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., will present an exhibition of articles and artifacts representing the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The exhibit will focus on local veteran experiences and will be a celebration of their service to the country. The story of Leo Husak, who was killed in action during World War II and whose remains were recently returned to West for burial, will be highlighted.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There is no admission fee.
For more information or to arrange a special tour, call 755-6762 and leave a message.
Pain management
The Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging will have a free chronic pain self-management program from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
The program will focus on dealing with frustration, fatigue, poor sleep and appropriate use of medications.
For more information, call 292-1857.
‘Baylor Brothers’ at DAR meeting
Author Robert Lull will present “Four Baylor Brothers in Texas: Tough Men in Tough Times” during a meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Friday at The Center, North 12th Street and Columbus Avenue. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. with refreshments, and the program will start at 1:30 p.m.
Lull is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and worked in the healthcare field after retirement. He has also taught American history at McLennan Community College. He is the author of “Civil War General and Indian Fighter James M. Williams” and is now writing a book about the Baylor brothers.
Downtown ghost tour
McLennan County Paranormal Investigations will have a walking ghost tour of Austin Avenue from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, beginning in the parking lot next to Ninfa’s. It costs $20 per person.
It includes 28 stops and historical information about Austin Avenue before the 1953 tornado, as well as the group’s previous “investigations” into paranormal activity along the route.
For more information, call 749-5839.