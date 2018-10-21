Brazos Forum will hold its 34th annual speaker series Wednesday at the Mayborn Museum Theatre.
It features a Chaco Canyon National Park Ranger discussing the Anasazi who came from an unknown place, built amazing pueblo homes, and disappeared again; Winterthur Museum’s resident scientist telling us about fakes and forgeries in the art world; and a curator from the Preservation Society of Newport, Rhode Island focusing on the homes and lifestyles of the rich and famous during the Gilded Age, including their mansions in Newport.
A visit to the Titanic exhibit is available. Also included is a musical presentation and luncheon. Call 753-1502 for information and pricing.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free Medicare session Wednesday, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at HOTCOG, 1514 S. New Road.
The session covers questions related to enrolling in Medicare. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Watercolor Society
Noted Fort Worth artist Lauren McCracken will do a demonstration and critique art exhibits of Society members at the Monday meeting of the Central Texas Watercolor Society.
McCracken is a realist painter in the style of 17th century Dutch and Flemish still life painters.
The meeting is at the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9100 Bosque Boulevard, from 5:30 p.m until 8 p.m. Call 471-5955 for more information.
Waco NAACP
The Waco NAACP meets at 6:30 Monday at the Texas Rangers Education Center, 1337 Royal Oaks Drive.
The focus of the meeting will be the upcoming midterm elections. Call 733-5261 for more information.
Waco Rotary Club
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director for Education Service Center Region 12, is the guest speaker at Monday’s meeting of Waco Rotary Club.
The club meets at noon at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd Street. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Great Decisions 2018
As part of the Great Decisions 2018 series, Good Neighbor House hosts “China and America: A New Equation” Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The discussion is free, with donations accepted, and takes place at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Street.
For more information, call 772-5572.