The city of Woodway and the McLennan County Master Gardeners will present the 12th annual Children’s Garden Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
It will include free family activities designed to teach about growing plants in Central Texas. Everyone can take home seeds ready to plant.
There will be a scarecrow contest, scavenger hunt, rock painting, information on helpful insects and worm composting, stylish newspaper sombreros constructed on kids’ heads, corn on the cob popping, rain harvesting how-tos and more.
All activities will be outdoors unless weather forces a move into the pavilion. For more information, go to txmg.org/mclennan.
Entries for the scarecrow contest will be accepted at the arboretum through Thursday.
Genealogy seminar
The Bell County Genealogical Society will have a beginning genealogy seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 in the McLane Room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. The registration deadline is Thursday. Cost is $15 and includes a continental breakfast and a box lunch.
Patti Gillespie, who has more than 30 years of experience as a genealogist and personal historian, will conduct the seminar, which is aimed an anyone interested in starting family research or learning how to conduct it more effectively.
For more information, call 718-1380.
Czech Heritage
The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.
Crowning of the chapter queen will also take place. Everyone is welcome to attend and asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
Box-packing party
The Robinson Church of Christ, 428 Chado Lane, will have a Love in a Box packing party at 4 p.m. Sunday.
A group will be packing boxes for participants of Embrace Grace Bible study through Care Net. Anyone wanting to help pack the boxes and write notes of encouragement to single, pregnant women in our community is encouraged to attend.
Medicare seminar
The Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road, will host a Medicare and More seminar from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.