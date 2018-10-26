Girl Scouts of Waco will have a Trick or Trunk event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno Road in Woodway, featuring games and activities for children. Admission is one canned good item to support local food banks.
For more information, call 315-7376.
Fall Festival
Hewitt First United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 600 S. First St. in Hewitt.
The event includes a country store, churchwide garage sales, a barbecue brisket lunch and a live auction. Lunch will start at 11 a.m. and cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. The live auction will start at noon.
For more information, call 666-2500.
Volunteers sought
Friends for Life, a nonprofit that helps the elderly and people with disabilities, is seeking volunteers and groups to set up games, booths, make prizes and work during a Halloween party starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Volunteer applications are available at friendsforlife.org. For more information, email bri@friendsforlife.org or call 772-8100, ext. 110.
Suicide prevention
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention, a volunteer organization, will have a free Taking the Mask off Suicide and Depression suicide prevention conference starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the American Legion Hall Earl Graham Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan.
Register by emailing BVCOSP@gmail.com and using “RSVP” in the subject line.
VFW post anniversary
VFW Post 8564 in Waco will host a 50th anniversary celebration at Veterans One Stop, 2010 LaSalle Ave. on Nov. 10.
Refreshments will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to mark the event.
Veterans Day parade
The McLennan County Veterans Association’s Waco Veterans Day parade will start at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
Anyone wishing to be part of the parade should call Tom or Charlene Parker at 857-4044 or 715-6648.
Trick or Trunk
South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will host a Trick or Trunk event starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The event is free and open to all ages.