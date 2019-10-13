The Family Abuse Center will have a Day of Remembrance ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Suspension Bridge to remember Central Texas individuals who have lost their lives to domestic violence.
For more information, call 772-8999.
Lake Whitney Arts
Tickets are on-sale for Lake Whitney Arts’ production of “Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” with performances Nov. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17. Opening night will feature a dinner-show performance.
Tickets are available at lakewhitneyarts.org or in Whitney at Kitty’s Lakeside Barbers, 1514 N. Brazos St., or The Movie Shop, 1225 N. Brazos St.
Volunteer open houseBaylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will have an open house for volunteers from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd.
Prospective volunteers will meet in the main lobby. For more information, call 202-9591.
Cancer Escape Day
Altrusa International of Waco will have its 14th annual Cancer Escape Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at LaBella Salon and Beauty Lounge, 4312-B West Waco Drive.
This event is for anyone receiving cancer treatment or who has been diagnosed recently with any form of cancer to escape for a day and enjoy any one of a menu of free spa services including manicures, pedicures, facials, hand and foot massage, or hairstyles and haircuts.
For appointments, call 754-776-1270.
National Fossil Day
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a National Fossil Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
National Fossil Day is a celebration organized by the National Park Service to promote public awareness and stewardship of fossils, as well as to foster a greater appreciation of their scientific and educational values.
Join faculty and students of the Department of Geosciences at Baylor University to learn more about fossils.
NARFE meets
The Waco chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Complimentary lunch will be provided, and the agenda will include bylaws and legislative issues.
