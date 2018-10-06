The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-20 academic year. Applications are available at www.mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships and due by midnight Jan. 15.
The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer and many more criteria. The Foundation awarded a record-breaking $530,525 in student scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.
For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Thanksgiving volunteers
Friends for Life, a local nonprofit that helps the elderly and people with disabilities, is looking for volunteers to help deliver more than 400 meals on Thanksgiving Day.
Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out a volunteer application at friendsforlife.org. For more information, call 772-8100, ext. 110 or email bri@friendsforlife.org.
Ancestor research
The West Waco Library and Central Texas Genealogical Society will have a brown bag lunch at noon Monday at 5301 Bosque Blvd. in the large meeting room.
Genealogy librarian Hannah Kubacak will present a program on how to find a Native American ancestor. The event is free and open to the public. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call 750-5945.
Umpires sought
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for people who may be interested in becoming umpires.
Association official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports at www.taso.org. For more information, email association staff at baseball@taso.org.
Anyone interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact Mickey Cochran at 230-2178 or mickey_cochran@baylor.edu.
Hospice training
Baylor Scott & White Hospice will conduct hospice volunteer training Monday at the hospice office, 2911 Herring Ave., Suite 310.
Volunteers offer non-medical support to terminally ill patients and their families.
For more information, call 202-5152.