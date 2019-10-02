The Waco Family YMCA’s “An Evening to Change Lives” charity dinner and silent auction will start at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Y, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Dinner is $20 a plate and will be provided by Chuy’s. The event raises money to support programming for cancer survivors.
Tickets are available at the Waco Family YMCA. For more information, contact Carla Browning at 776-6612, ext. 316, or carla.browning@ymcactx.org.
Diabetes program
Wisdom, Power and Control, a free four-week series on controlling and preventing diabetes complications, will meet at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday in October at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Texas AgriLife and the Doris Miller YMCA are sponsoring the series.
To enroll, call 757-5180.
MCC Theatre
McLennan Theatre will present “The Servant of Two Masters,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.
For more information, call MCC’s Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
Robertson daughters
Sabrina Taylor with the Mayborn Museum will present “Preserving Your Family Treasures” during a meeting of the Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Brazos Room of Community Bank and Trust’s Wealth Management and Trust Services building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Waco MPO
The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.
Discussion topics include evaluation scores for candidate highway projects under consideration for Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan.
Downs DAR
McLennan County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley will present “Life of a Texas Justice of the Peace” during a meeting of the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the community room of Community Bank and Trust’s Wealth Management and Trust Services building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m. ahead of the discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.