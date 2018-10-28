McLennan Community College’s athletics department will host a free Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday outside The Highlands gym at MCC.
Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the family-friendly event.
For more information, email athletics@mclennan.edu.
Bledsoe Trunk or Treat
Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a free Trunk or Treat event open to all ages, starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.South Waco Trick or TrunkSouth Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will host a free Trunk or Treat event open to all ages, starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
South Africa discussion
“South Africa: A fragile democracy,” will be the theme of a Great Decisions discussion starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. It is free, but donations are accepted.
The discussion will focus on the African National Congress and its slow transition from liberation movement to political party.
For more information, call 772-5572.
Blood drive
McLennan Community College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the student commons area of the Michaelis Academic Center.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Claudette Jackson at 299-8465.
Centex Toastmasters
Centex Clearly Speaking, the Woodway chapter of Toastmasters International, will have an open house meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Crestview Community Center, just northwest of Providence Hospital.
Visitors are welcome. Non-threatening costumes are also welcome for the change-of-seasons meeting.
Early Bird Toastmasters
Early Bird Toastmaster Club will have an open house from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the local Associated General Contractors office, 4500 W. Waco Drive between Midas and El Conquistador.
All are welcome. For more information, call Randy Hickerson at 855-4409.
Waco Immigrants Alliance
Waco Immigrants Alliance will have its inaugural Dia de los Muertos community event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Castle Heights Bijoux Event Center, 2500 Washington Ave.
The free family-friendly event will include live music, food and activities for children and adults.