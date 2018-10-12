Historic Waco Foundation’s October Family Fun Day will start at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
The event will focus on pumpkins, with tricks and treats available for the whole family.
Cost is $10 per family. For more information, call 753-5166.
Bruceville fish fry
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish fry starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the fire department, 143 Wilcox Drive.
Plates cost $10 with all proceeds going to the fire department. For more information, call 315-1159.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Rozanne Glaser will present a program on whimsical lettering. For more information, call 848-4165.
Downtown tour
Act Locally Waco will host a Waco Downtown History Tour at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting from the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue. Cost is $20.
The 1.5 mile walking tour will take about 2.5 hours. For more information visit actlocallywaco.org/tours.
China Spring boil order
The China Spring Community Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil notice to all customers to boil their water before consumption until further notice.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before consumption.
For more information, call Don Brandon at 723-1834 or Rex Hardy at 722-8436.
Children’s Garden Fair
Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., will have a Children’s Garden Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will be several children’s activities, including a scarecrow contest. McLennan County Master Gardeners are co-hosts of the free event.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Halloween carnival
The South Waco Community Center and city of Waco are sponsoring a Halloween carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the old Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 601 S. 32nd St. at Clay Avenue.
The event is free and is designed to offer families and children a safe place to trick or treat and enjoy wholesome family fun. Free hot dogs, drinks and candy will be available.
For more information, call 750-8650.