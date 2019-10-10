Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue will have its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the fire department, 143 Wilcox Drive.

Cost is $10 per person.

For more information, call 315-1159.

Homespun quilt show

The Homespun Quilters Guild will have a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Tickets are $8.

The event will feature judged quilts, a bazaar booth, silent auction and various completed quilts, from miniature to wall size.

All-Steinway concert

The All-Steinway 10th Anniversary Concert, featuring the Anderson & Roe piano duo, will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

Cost is $20.

For more information, call the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.

Calligraphy Guild

Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Virginia Green, owner of BlackHare Studio, will inform members about the art of letterpress printing.

For more information, call 848-4165.

Veterans breakfast

The Robinson Area Lions Club will have a free pancake appreciation breakfast for all Robinson veterans, with spouses or a guest, from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peplow Park Pavilion, 201 Peplow Drive in Robinson.

Reservations are helpful but not required. For more information or to RSVP, call Mike or Linda Sanders at 881-1821.

Archeological fair

Central Texas Archeological Society will have a Texas Archeology Awareness Month Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave.

The Taylor Museum will remain open for afternoon tours until 6 p.m. and will feature speakers on Waco history and presentations about historic landscapes and trees of Waco.

For more information, call 469-744-0086.

F

amily Abuse Center

Family Abuse Center will have a Day of Remembrance ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Suspension Bridge.

