The League of Women Voters will have a candidate forum and meet and greet starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The moderated forum will start at 7 p.m. and feature Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioners Court candidates Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson, and Texas House District 56 candidates Charles “Doc” Anderson and Katherine Turner-Pearson.
The event is free. For more information, call 744-4162.
Helmet giveaway
The McLennan County Medical Society will give away free bicycle helmets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, as part of ScienceFest at the Waco Cultural Arts Fest.
The helmet giveaway is part of Hard Hats for Little Heads, a statewide effort the Texas Medical Association launched in 1994.
Any child can receive a free helmet, and local volunteers will be on hand to properly fit the helmets.
Ghost tour
McLennan County Paranormal Investigations will have a walking ghost tour of Austin Avenue from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, starting in the parking lot next to Ninfa’s. It costs $20 per person.
It includes 28 stops and historical information about Austin Avenue before the 1953 tornado, as well as the group’s previous “investigations” into paranormal activity along the route.
For more information, call 749-5839.
Gatesville sale
Gatesville’s citywide garage sale and vendor market will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
More than 50 vendors selling antiques, collectibles and unique items accompany dozens of garage sales throughout the city. The event is headquartered at 301 Veterans Memorial Drive. For more information, call 499-0102.
Discussion on media
Gayle Avant will lead a discussion on the media and its influence on foreign policy at 6:35 p.m. Monday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
The free event is part of the Great Decisions 2018 program. For more information, call 772-5572 or email Gayle_Avant@Baylor.edu.
Volunteers sought
Friends for Life, a nonprofit that helps the elderly and people with disabilities, is seeking volunteers to help with a Halloween party Oct. 31.
Volunteer applications are available at friendsforlife.org. For more information, email bri@friendsforlife.org or call 772-8100, ext. 110.