The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Christmas Lights in the Village from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly Dec. 13-21.
It will feature more than 30,000 lights illuminating the museum’s Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village, a petting zoo, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food for purchase from local vendors, live music and themed activities.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 2 through 12 and $5 for museum members and Baylor University students. For group rates, call 710-7526. Admission includes entry to “Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit.” Tickets are available at the museum.
Trunk or Treat
McLennan Athletics will host a free “Trunk or Treat” event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday outside The Highlands gym at McLennan Community College.
In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to Level D of the Highlander Parking Garage.
For more information, email athletics@mclennan.edu.
Cogdell Halloween
Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church will have a “Trunk or Treat” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 1201 W. Highway 6.
For more information, call 722-9549.
Old Settlers & Veterans
The Old Settlers & Veterans Association of Falls County will have its annual veterans celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Old Settlers & Veterans Reunion Grounds, 2965 Farm-to-Market Road 2027 near Lott.
The veterans program will be at 11:15 a.m.
The event will include entertainment by Johnnie Bradshaw, Native American dancers, antique tractors and lunch for $10.
For more information, call 493-0567.
Mayflower lunch
Waco Colony of the Society of Mayflower Descendants will have a Mayflower Compact Luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is “Building the Mayflower II,” the story of constructing the replica sailing ship docked at Plymouth, Massachusetts.
The meeting is free and open to anyone interested in joining the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
For more information, email Dottie Tate at datdnt4@gmail.com.
Lorena Theatre
Lorena High School Theatre will perform “Grease” at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Lorena ISD Performing Arts Center, 1 Leopard Lane.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information, call 857-4604.
