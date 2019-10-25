Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas is sponsoring Fright Night at the Rite 3.0, Saturday from 4-10 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets cost $5 each, with children under 5 admitted free.
Activities will include a haunted house, carnival games, bounce house and concessions.
There will also be a Special Play, “The Zombies Return,” presented by the Waco’s Children Theater at 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
On Sunday from 6-10 p.m. p.m. will be the haunted house only.
All proceeds to benefit the preservation of the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
For more information, call 754-3942 or 752-1618 or email contactUs@LeeLockwood.org.
Shipley 5K
First Woodway Baptist Church and Shipley Do-nuts present the third annual 84 Runners/Shipley Do-nuts Dash 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road.
This event will be a chip-timed event.
Registration costs $35.
There is a $15 registration fee for the fun run.
A doughnut-eating contest follows the race. Race fees benefit CASA of McLennan County.
For more information, call 772-9696.
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will accept Styrofoam for recycling, Saturday from 8-11 a.m., at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drives, at the large parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet. A large U Haul truck will be parked near Valley Mills Drive.
Recyclers are asked to separate molded/shaped foam and food service items such as containers and cups). Small filler Styrofoam, known as peanuts, will not be accepted, nor will lids and straws.
Please rinse if dirty, and drop off early to ensure availability of space. The service is free. Email anorthc@aol.com with questions.
Sitting with the dead
Historic Waco Foundation presents “Sitting Up with the Dead” Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Cost is $20 per person.
The event includes a Victorian Funeral and Spiritualism Exhibit. Attendees will take a guided tour through McCulloch House and step into the Victorian era when death was a cause for an elaborate ritual. Learn about traditional funeral customs and mourning etiquette through this unique experience.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.