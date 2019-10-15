The city of Woodway and the McLennan County Master Gardeners will present the 12th annual Children’s Garden Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
It will include free family activities designed to teach about growing plants in Central Texas. Everyone can take home seeds ready to plant.
There will be a scarecrow contest, scavenger hunt, rock painting, information on helpful insects and worm composting, stylish newspaper sombreros constructed on kids’ heads, corn on the cob popping, rain harvesting how-tos and more.
All activities will be outdoors unless weather forces a move into the pavilion.
Entries for the scarecrow contest will be accepted at the arboretum through Thursday.
‘Walking Tales’ at Oakwood Cemetery
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present Oakwood Cemetery’s free “Walking Tales — Bringing Historic Stories To Life” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.
Storytellers stationed throughout the cemetery will tell stories about the life and times of renowned, legendary and infamous people laid to rest there.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Entrepreneurship talk
Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise will have its monthly Free Enterprise Forum, with guest Catherine Semcer, a research fellow at the Property and Environment Research Center, at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Room 250 of the Paul L. Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 710-1694.
Breast cancer event
The Parents Against Crime Coalition is partnering with Bledsoe-Miller Community Center and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Alpha Omega Chapter, to present a book review and discussion on breast cancer at 6 p.m. Thursday at the community center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Jane Derrick will review her book, “See Jane Beat Cancer” and participate in a panel discussion with Andrea Jackson Barefield, Connie Davis Nichols, Tomika Nevels, and Anquenetta Lang.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCulloch House, Fourth Street and Columbus Avenue.
For more information, call 717-4877.
