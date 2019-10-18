Retired Lt. Col Allen West will be the featured speaker at a veterans appreciation breakfast starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
West represented the 22nd district of Florida in Congress after retiring from the Army and is the author of a number of books.
For reservations, call 772-5630 by Oct. 30.
VFW dinner
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 2148 will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1301 S. 30th St.
Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, bread knots, dessert and tea for $5.
‘Walking Tales’ Saturday
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present Oakwood Cemetery’s “Walking Tales — Bringing Historic Stories To Life” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.
Storytellers stationed throughout the cemetery will tell stories about the life and times of renowned, legendary and infamous people laid to rest there.
The event is free. For more information, call 717-1763.
Fossil Festival
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will have its Fall Fossil Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The festival is in conjunction with National Fossil Day. Activities include a mock dig pit, animal petting zoo, pumpkin painting, and viewing the monument’s in-situ fossil bed.
Food trucks will be on site.
For more information, call 750-7946.
Breast cancer brunch
The Women’s Ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will have its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The brunch is in memory of longtime member Gladys Moseley, who was a 45-year survivor before her death in July.
This year’s breast cancer survivor honorees are Sheryl Newson, Helen Mathews and Mattie Ross. Shenequa Williams, a McLennan County Breast Cancer Association representative, will be the speaker. A contribution of $10 is requested, which will be donated to the McLennan County Breast Cancer Association. For more information, call 744-5800.
Blood drive
The Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 300 Ritchie Road.
For more information, call 800-733-2767.
