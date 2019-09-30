The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2020-21 academic year scholarships beginning Tuesday through the foundation's website, www.mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships. The scholarship application will be available until midnight Jan. 15, 2020.
The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer, and many other criteria. The Foundation awarded $503,825 in student scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.
For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Step Up, Scale Down
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office is launching "Step Up & Scale Down," a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.
The program consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in, weekly challenge to “stay the course,” healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources, and a weight-loss planner.
The series will kick off Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. and again on October 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Classes will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Dr.
Cost for the 12-week program is $35, which includes all course materials.
To register call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Confessions series
Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise continues its series "Confessions of an Entrepreneur" on Tuesday with Catherine Ballas of REFIT Revolution
The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at Baylor University's Hankamer School of Business, Foster 250, 1621 South Third Street
Call 710-1694 for more information.
Waco Links
Waco Links Fellowship meets Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Uncle Dan's BBQ Lake Air Drive.
The guest speaker is Kyle Stevens, former SMU national and individual golf champion.
For more information, call Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606.
Kiwanis Seniors
Tom Riggs will officiate the installation ceremony for new officers at Wednesday's Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Breakfast is $10.
Call 313-8020 for more information.
