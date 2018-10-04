The McLennan County Medical Society is giving away free bicycle helmets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, as part of ScienceFest at the Waco Cultural Arts Fest.
The helmet giveaway is part of Hard Hats for Little Heads, a statewide effort the Texas Medical Association launched in 1994.
Any child can receive a free helmet, and local volunteers will be on hand to properly fit the helmets.
Downtown ghost tour
McLennan County Paranormal Investigations will have a walking ghost tour of Austin Avenue from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, starting in the parking lot next to Ninfa’s. It costs $20 per person.
It includes 28 stops and historical information about Austin Avenue before the 1953 tornado, as well as the group’s previous “investigations” into paranormal activity along the route.
For more information, call 749-5839.
Breast cancer luncheon
The Women’s Ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will have its second Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This event is to honor Gladys Moseley, a 93-year-old breast cancer survivor celebrating 45 years of being cancer free, as well as other breast cancer survivors in the community.
This year’s survivor celebrants also include Anquenetta Lang, Jocelyn Long and Elmira Watkins. A $10 donation for the McLennan County Breast Cancer Awareness Society is requested. The public is invited to attend and hear the journeys of these strong and courageous women.
For more information, call 744-5800.
Gatesville garage sale
Gatesville’s citywide garage sale and vendor market will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
More than 50 vendors selling antiques, collectibles and unique items accompany dozens of garage sales throughout the city. The event is headquartered at 301 Veterans Memorial Drive. For more information, call 499-0102.
Veterans Day parade
The Waco Veterans Day parade sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association will start at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
Anyone who wants to be part of the parade should call Tom or Charlene Parker at 857-4044 or 715-6648.