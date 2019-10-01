Wisdom, Power and Control, a free four-week series on controlling and preventing diabetes complications, will meet at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday in October at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Texas AgriLife and the Doris Miller YMCA are sponsoring the series.
To enroll, call 757-5180.
MCC Theatre
McLennan Theatre will present “The Servant of Two Masters,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.
For more information, call MCC’s Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
Robertson chapter
Sabrina Taylor with the Mayborn Museum will present “Preserving Your Family Treasures” during a meeting of the Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Brazos Room of Community Bank and Trust’s Wealth Management and Trust Services building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Alzheimer’s walk
The local Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
For more information, call 753-7722.
Dogtoberfest
Animal Birth Control Clinic will have a Dogtoberfest fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on Austin Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets. Proceeds will support the clinic’s spay and neuter program.
The Waco Hippodrome will host the street party event featuring games, contests, a smart TV raffle, vendors and local dogs for adoption. Admission is free, with food and drink tickets are available in advance for $25 each.
For more information, call 296-9000.
Libraries closed
All Waco-McLennan County Library branches will be closed Friday for a staff development day. Book drops will still be available.
Eastern Little League
Waco-McLennan County Library and the Historic Waco Foundation will host a free presentation on the Eastern Little League from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Noah Jackson Jr., one of the co-founders of the league, will give a talk and answer questions.
For more information about the event, call 753-5166.
