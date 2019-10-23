Historic Waco Foundation presents “Sitting Up with the Dead” on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Cost is $20 per person.
The event includes a Victorian Funeral and Spiritualism Exhibit. Attendees will take a guided tour through McCulloch House and step into the Victorian era, when death was a cause for an elaborate ritual. Learn about traditional funeral customs and mourning etiquette through this unique experience.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Drug take-back
Area police departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting the annual Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
The public can return potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted drugs for disposal to area police departments. Do not bring liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or medical patches. The service is free and anonymous.
Participating Waco are collections sites are: Baylor Police Department, 1521 S. Fourth St.; Hewitt PD, 100 Patriot Court; Robinson PD, 111 W. Lyndale Ave.; Waco PD, 3115 Pine Ave.; and Woodway Public Safety Department, 920 Estes Drive.
YMCA carnival
Doris Miller Family YMCA will host its Halloween carnival, Trunk R Treat and haunted house from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Trunk R Treat candy giveaway is from 5:30–6 p.m. The carnival is from 6-7:30 p.m. The cake walk is from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the gym. The haunted house is from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information, call 752-1605.
Trunk or Treat
McLennan Athletics will host a free Trunk or Treat event from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday outside The Highlands gym on the MCC campus.
Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the free, family-friendly event.
In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to Level D of the Highlander Parking Garage so everyone can join the Halloween fun.
For more information, contact McLennan Athletics at athletics@mclennan.edu.
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will accept styrofoam for recycling, Saturday from 8-11 a.m., at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives, at the large parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet. A large U Haul truck will be parked near Valley Mills Drive.
The service is free. Email anorthc@aol.com with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.