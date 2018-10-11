St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 601 Columbus Ave., will host the Rev. Canon Michael Tuan Sie Sr. in a lecture series Saturday.
The first lecture, starting at 9 a.m., is titled “What it means to be a priest in Liberia for the people of God: dangers, joys, and holiness.” The second lecture, starting at 11 a.m., is “Inter-Faith, working hand-in-hand: speaking out against gender-based violence against women and children and the prevention of female genital mutilation, a long held custom of many tribes.”
Sie will also be at the Sunday morning Eucharist to greet parishioners and guests. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 753-4501, ext. 10 or email becky@stpaulswaco.org.
Waco Walk MS
Waco’s Walk MS will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.
The event is sponsored by the National MS Society and is designed to connect people living with multiple sclerosis and those who care about them. Money raised will support research to stop the disease and restore lost function.
To enter or volunteer, call 469-619-4714.
Riesel Lions car show
The Riesel Lions Club will have a car show starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Riesel Independent School District parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
Entry fee is $20, due the day of the show, and includes a T-shirt and goody bag.
The event also features a swap meet, a burn-out contest, on-site Carter BloodCare blood drive and a pet adoption drive by the Humane Society of Central Texas.
To register for the swap meet, email mrswasden@ aol.com in advance. For more information about the event, call 498-2020.
Dr Pepper Museum
As part of its ongoing Pop Up Saturday series, the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute will have a craft class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday focusing on circus themes.
The activity is free with general admission to the museum.
For more information, call 757-1024.
Democratic Women
The Central Texas chapter of Texas Democratic Women will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The group will discuss recent voter registration drives and host Rick Kennedy, candidate for U.S. House District 17. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited. For more information, call Mary Mann at 715-1923.