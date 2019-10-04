The American Cancer Society will host Relay for Life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Relay for Life is a community event that celebrates cancer survivors, honors the memory of those stolen by cancer, and continues the fight for a cure.
For more information, call 753-0806.
Free bicycle helmets
Physicians in the McLennan County Medical Society will give away free bicycle helmets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. The event is part of ScienceFest at the Waco Cultural Arts Fest and affiliated with Hard Hats for Little Heads, a statewide effort launched by the Texas Medical Association in 1994.
Any child can receive a free helmet. Volunteers will be on hand to properly fit the helmets.
Mayborn opening
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a grand opening for its new Backyard Ecology Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Inspired by Central Texas stories, Baylor University research and natural phenomena, the collection of hands-on experiences is intended to encourage individual discovery and an appreciation for the natural world. The new gallery includes live animals that tell a story about local ecology, and traditional museum collection objects while also providing creative play experiences for children and families.
Visitors can compare their strength to a boa constrictor, learn about the Brazos River through an interactive water table, and experience life as a bee by climbing into a honeycomb.
Visits from scientists and special hands-on activities will be conducted throughout the day.
Dogtoberfest
Animal Birth Control Clinic will have a Dogtoberfest fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on Austin Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets. Proceeds will support the spay and neuter program.
The Waco Hippodrome will host the street party event featuring games, contests, a smart TV raffle, vendors and local dogs for adoption. Admission is free, with food and drink tickets are available in advance for $25 each.
For more information, call 296-9000.
Little League history
Waco-McLennan County Library and Historic Waco Foundation will host a free presentation on the Eastern Little League from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Noah Jackson Jr., one of the co-founders of the league, will give a talk and answer questions.
For more information, call 753-5166.
