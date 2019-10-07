The Homespun Quilt Guild will host a quilt show from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center,100 Washington Ave.
Tickets are $8.
The event will feature vendors with School House Sessions at each booth and a grand prize drawing for the person who completes all the sessions. The guild will also have judged quilts, a bazaar booth, silent auction and various completed quilts, from miniature to wall size.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
The program is “Fall is Here — Thyme to make an Herb Wreath." Anyone interested in herbs is welcome to attend.
For more information, call 717-5133.
Watercolor society
Dr. David Tripp, an adjunct professor at Texas Wesleyan, TCU, and UNT, will speak about plein air painting at the Oct. 9 meeting of the Central Texas Watercolor Society.
The meeting is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Call 471-5955 for more information.
Veterans fundraiser
The McLennan County Veterans Association Vets Fest Fundraiser is Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Outback Steakhouse.
Cost is $10 per place. Proceeds are used to pay for the Veterans Day Parade and Memorial Day Ceremony.
Menu includes barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, salad, drink and dessert. Call 772-5449 to order.
YMCA charity dinner
The Waco Family YMCA on Oct. 10 hosts "An Evening to Change Lives," its annual charity dinner and silent auction that raises funds to support programming for cancer survivors.
The $20 a plate dinner begins at 6 p.m. at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Tickets can be purchased at Waco Family YMCA. Dinner will be provided by Chuy's.
Contact Carla Browning at 776-6612, ext. 316, or email carla.browning@ymcactx.org for more information.
Wind ensemble
McLennan Community College presents a Wind Ensemble Concert Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ball Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free.
Contact MCC's Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283 for more information.
