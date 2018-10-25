The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a Halloween Design Den from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Participants can create their own spooky symphony in the front area of Design Den using conductive objects and a Makey Makey kit. Participants age 8 and up, with a parent signature, can also sew and embroider a trick-or-treat bag in the Design Den Studio while supplies last.
Halloween in Design Den is included in the price of admission.
WWII speaker at West Museum
Eva Cummings, who was raised in Dresden, Germany, and lived there through World War II, will speak of her wartime experiences at 2 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St.
The exhibit has been extended to December 29. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There is no admission fee.
For more information, go to historyofwest museum.com.
MOAC party
Mothers of Autistic Children will host a Halloween costume party for ages 16 and up from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno Road in Woodway.
Activities include an obstacle course, fear factor eating contest, scavenger hunt, horror movie trivia, best costume and pumpkin contests and more.
For more information, call 262-1567.
Trick or Trunk
Girl Scouts of Waco will have a Trick or Trunk event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno Road in Woodway, featuring games and activities for children. Admission is one canned good item to support local food banks.
For more information, call 315-7376.
Women summit
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have a Leading Waco Women Summit on Thursday at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. The first Athena Leadership Award will be presented to an outstanding female leader from the Waco area.
For more information, call Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.
Hewitt VFW party
VFW Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd. in Hewitt, will host a Halloween party starting at 3 p.m. Friday. Admission is canned goods for area food banks.
A costume contest will start at 6 p.m., and live music featuring Clean Slate will start at 7 p.m.
The party is open the public. For more information, call 666-6008.