The Junior League of Waco’s “ ’Tis the Season” 13th annual Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market fundraiser will be from Thursday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The market will include more than 100 merchants from across the United States and a Ladies’ Night Out Preview Party, Storytime with Santa, Gingerbread Bash and a Mother-Daughter Tea.
The preview party will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and the general market will be open Friday through Sunday.
Tickets are available at jlwaco.org.
MCC Halloween event change
The McLennan Community College athletics department’s free Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday has been moved to Level D of the Highlander Drive Parking Garage.
For more information, email McLennan Athletics at athletics@mclennan.edu.
Trunk or Treat
The Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Trunk or Treat event open to all ages at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Haunted house encore
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum’s haunted house from its Fright Night at the Rite event will have an encore performance for all ages from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets are $5 per person.
All proceeds benefit the preservation of the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
For more information, call 754-3942.
Women’s leadership summit
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have a Leading Waco Women Summit on Thursday at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. The first Athena Leadership Award will be presented to an outstanding female leader from the Waco area.
The summit will kick off with a half-day conference and luncheon.
For more information, call Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.