Waco Colony Mayflower Descendants hosts the Mayflower Compact Luncheon Saturday at 11 a.m. at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is “Building the Mayflower II,” the story of constructing the lifesize replica sailing ship docked at Plymouth, Mass.
The meeting is free and open to anyone interested in joining the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
For information, contact Dottie Tate at datdnt4@gmail.com.
MCC blood drive
McLennan Community College is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1400 College Drive in the student commons area of the Michaelis Academic Campus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Claudette Jackson at 299-8465.
YMCA carnival
Doris Miller Family YMCA will host its Halloween carnival, Trunk R Treat and haunted house on from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Trunk R Treat candy giveaway is from 5:30–6 p.m. The carnival is from 6-7:30 p.m. The cake walk is from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the gym. The haunted house is from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information call 752-1605.
Trunk or Treat
McLennan Athletics will host a free Trunk or Treat event from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 31 outside The Highlands gym on the MCC campus.
Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the free, family-friendly event.
In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to Level D of the Highlander Parking Garage so everyone can join the Halloween fun.
For more information, contact McLennan Athletics at athletics@mclennan.edu.
WSO hosts Marsalis
Waco Symphony Association will perform with saxophonist Branford Marsalis, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Waco Hall.
Call 754-0851 for ticket and performance information.
NOVEMBER 3------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Waco Walks and the Historic Waco Foundation are hosting an “Architecture Bingo” walk in Castle Heights at 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
Local architecture historian Ken Hafertepe will teach participants to spot architectural elements that give a bit of design insight into some of the most beautiful homes in Waco.
The walk is free and begins at the parking lot at 33rd and Franklin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.