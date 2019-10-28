A. J. Moore High School Alumni Association will host a “Voice Your Choices” voter education forum beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson St.
Several knowledgeable elected officials and leaders will be present to break down the propositions so that the audience can get a better grasp of what they mean. The panel will engage with the audience addressing their questions and concerns about the 10 propositions.
Blood drive
McLennan Community College is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1400 College Drive in the student commons area of the Michaelis Academic Campus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Claudette Jackson at 299-8465.
Toastmasters
Cen-Tex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters hosts a free open house Tuesday from 6-7 p.m.
Activities will feature several speeches and tips for public speaking. Location is Crestview Community Center, 7129 New Delhi Road. Costumes are welcomed but not required. Call 307-2213 for more information.
YMCA carnival
Doris Miller Family YMCA host its Halloween carnival, Trunk R Treat and haunted house on Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The Trunk R Treat candy giveaway is from 5:30–6 p.m. The carnival is from 6-7:30 p.m. The cake walk is from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the gym. The haunted house is from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information call 752-1605.
Trunk or Treat
McLennan Athletics will host a free Trunk or Treat event Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. outside The Highlands gym on the MCC campus.
Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the free, family-friendly event.
In the event of rainy weather, the event will move to Level D of the Highlander Parking Garage so everyone can join the Halloween fun.
For more information, contact McLennan Athletics at athletics@mclennan.edu.
Cogdell treats
Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church hosts Trunk or Treat Thursday from 5-7 p.m. aat 201 W. Highway 6.
Call 722-9549 for more information.
Veterans breakfast
Retired Lt. Col. Allen West is the featured speaker at a veterans appreciation breakfast Nov. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The breakfast begins at 10 a.m.
For reservations, call 772-5630 by Wednesday.
