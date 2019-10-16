The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present the free program “Walking Tales — Bringing Historic Stories To Life” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.
Storytellers stationed throughout the cemetery will tell stories about the life and times of renowned, legendary and infamous people laid to rest there.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Breast cancer event
The Parents Against Crime Coalition is partnering with Bledsoe-Miller Community Center and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Alpha Omega Chapter, to present a book review and discussion on breast cancer at 6 p.m. Thursday at the community center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Jane Derrick will review her book, “See Jane Beat Cancer,” and participate in a panel discussion with Andrea Jackson Barefield, Connie Davis Nichols, Tomika Nevels, and Anquenetta Lang.
Genealogy event
An all-day genealogy event will run from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Programs will include how to use online resources, courthouse documents, military resources and DNA tools to research family history. Anyone interested in starting their family history journey is invited to attend a beginners’ class at noon.
Additional programs will include researching in Mexico and analyzing family photos. Local and state vendors and hereditary societies will be on hand to offer information regarding their organizations, and professional genealogists will provide free one-on-one advice. The event is open to the public.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Caritas golf
The fifth annual Caritas Golf Classic will be Friday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
This year the format is a Florida Scramble, with registration and lunch at 11:30 and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third, ninth and 15th places; closest to the pin on all par 3s; and longest drive. There will also be a hole-in-one competition for a Hawaiian golf vacation.
Registration is $400 for teams or $100 for individuals and includes the green fees, carts, balls, three beer tickets and gifts.
For more information, call 753-4593.
