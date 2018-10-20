First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave., will host an organ recital from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday to celebrate recent renovations and additions to its historic pipe organ.
Kiyo and Chiemi Watanabe, concert organists form Wichita Falls, will be the guest artists. The program will include well known works such as Richard Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” for organ duet and classic organ literature by French composer Louis Vierne.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 752-1665.
Elk VFD fish dinner
The Elk Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual catfish dinner and auction fundraiser from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Trading House Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway in Hallsburg. Fried catfish plates with all the fixings and hot dog plates will be served.
A live auction will start at 2 p.m. All proceeds will help fund fire department’s operations.
YMCA Fall Festival
Waco Family YMCA Fall Festival will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
There will be games and more. For more information call 776-1605.
New genealogy site
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host an unveiling of its new website, ctgs.org, at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The free program will showcase the website’s contents and explain its interactive uses.
Czech Heritage Society
The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center.
The program will include celebration of 100 years of Czechoslovak independence. Members and non members are welcome to attend and bring sides or desserts.
East Waco walk
Waco Walks and the Historic Waco Foundation will host a walk at 2 p.m. Sunday. It will start at the East Terrace House Museum, 100 Mill St., and wind through the neighborhood to Taylor Street, Clifton Street and back.
Guides will point out architectural gems, historic churches and landmarks along the way. The walk is free and will cover about three miles.