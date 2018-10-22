YMCA of Central Texas presents the 2018 Dragon Boat Festival Saturday at McLane Stadium. Teams of 20 will compete in the Battle of the Brazos, beginning at 9 a.m.
Boats, paddles, life vests, training and steering coaches will be provided. The event is great for corporate team-building, employee appreciation and recreational teams. No experience is needed.
Team registration fees apply, but the event is free to the viewing public. For more information, call 776-6612.
Bradley DAR
Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Austin Avenue Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
For information on the meeting, call 315-2225.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter, 9205 Oak Creek Dr.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free Medicare session Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at HOTCOG, 1514 S. New Road.
The session covers all questions related to enrolling in Medicare. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Jan Enders at 292-1843.
YMCA carnival
Doris Miller Family YMCA’s free Halloween carnival is Wednesday. The Trunk-r-Treat candy giveaway is from 5:30-6 p.m.
The carnival and haunted house are open from 6-8 p.m. There will be candy, prizes, games and cakes and pies given away during the cake/prize walk game. For more information call 752-1605.
Drug take-back
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan Community College campus.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.
For more information, contact Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8316.