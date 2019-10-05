The Texas Department of Transportation will start a project Monday to replace two bridges in McLennan County.
The County Road 174/Chisolm Trail Bridge at Tonk Creek and the Compton School Road Bridge at Hog Creek, northeast of Crawford, will be replaced with wider, longer, concrete bridges that meet current roadway safety and design specifications.
Both roads and bridges will be closed, worked simultaneously, and reopened in the fall of next year. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.
United Way grants
United Way of Waco-McLennan County will have a Grant Eligibility Information Session on Oct. 28.
The organization is in the second year of a new grant process open to 501©(3) nonprofits in the county.The session will cover basic grant eligibility criteria, the United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas in education, health, financial stability and safety net services, and the steps and timelines for the 2020-21 grant year.
It is not a requirement to attend the information session to enter the eligibility process, but highly recommended for programs that did not attend last year.
To RSVP, email grants@unitedwaywaco.org.
Spelling Bee
Discounted enrollment for the 2020 Central Texas Spelling Bee runs through Oct. 15. The bee will be held March 7 at McLennan Community College, and the winner will earn a trip to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Cost for each school to enroll by Oct. 15 is $165. The trip for the winner and one parent or guardian is paid for by the local sponsor, the family of Audre Rapoport.
For more information, call 776-2074 or email centraltxspellingbee@yahoo.com.
Climate documentary
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “The Curse of Abundance,” at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film details the struggle to preserve Ecuador’s Yasuni National Park for indigenous people, and preserve this vital forest carbon sink, while it is under pressure for oil extraction.
OU-Texas watch party
The Waco chapter of Texas Exes will have a watch party for the University of Oklahoma versus University of Texas football game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Coach’s Smoke, 330 Austin Ave.
All UT alumni are invited. For more information, call 687-7798.
