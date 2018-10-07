The Waco Alumnae Panhellenic Association will have a fall social from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Hippodrome Hightop, 724 Austin Ave.
All members of National Panhellenic sororities in the McLennan County area are invited to attend and celebrate. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
For more information, email lhallenbama65@gmail.com.
Hospice training
Baylor Scott & White Hospice will have hospice volunteer training Monday at the hospice office, 2911 Herring Ave., Suite 310.
Volunteers offer nonmedical support to terminally ill patients and their families.
For more information, call 202-5152.
Confederate veterans
Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
The meal will start at 6 p.m. Retired Lt. Col Bob Lull will speak on the Civil War in Missouri and Kansas. He has written a book about an ancestor who fought in that theater. For more information, call 772-1676.
Media discussion
Gayle Avant will lead a discussion on the media and its influence on foreign policy at 6:35 p.m. Monday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
The free event is part of a Great Decisions 2018 program. For more information, call 772-5572 or email Gayle_Avant@Baylor.edu.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Jackie Lipski and Eolior Yokus will present a program titled “Herbs from my Home Land.” For more information, call 772-4484.
Candidate forum
The League of Women Voters will have a free candidate forum and meet and greet starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The moderated forum will start at 7 p.m. and feature Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioners Court candidates Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson, and Texas House District 56 candidates Charles “Doc” Anderson and Katherine Turner-Pearson.
For more information, call 744-4162.
Domino tournament
Kiwanis Seniors will have a domino tournament Saturday at Heartis Waco, 5317 Speegleville Road.
Entry fee is $25 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Kiwanis children’s programs. The tournament includes regular 42 and straight dominoes. It will be in a timed round robin format with a draw for partners.
For more information, call 817-673-2463.