Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will accept styrofoam for recycling Saturday from 8-11 a.m., at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drives, at the large parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet. A large U-Haul truck will be parked near Valley Mills Drive for collection.

Recyclers are asked to separate molded/shaped foam and food service items such as containers and cups). Small filler styrofoam, known as peanuts, will not be accepted, nor will lids and straws.

Please rinse if dirty, and drop off early to ensure availability of space. The service is free. Email anorthc@aol.com with questions.

MCC jazz concert

McLennan Community College hosts a free Faculty Jazz Concert Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Music & Theatre Arts building, Room 110

Call 299-8283 for more information.

Drug take-back

Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan Community College campus.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8322.

Trumpet recital

McLennan Community College hosts a guest artist recital featuring Kana Madarame (trumpet) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center.

For more information on the free concert, call 299-8283.

Diabetes class

Getterman Wellness Center hosts a Diabetes Self-management Support Class, Friday at 2 p.m. at 7300 Bosque Blvd.

For more information, call 202-3800.

Sitting with the dead

Historic Waco Foundation presents “Sitting Up with the Dead” on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Cost is $20 per person.

The event includes a Victorian Funeral and Spiritualism Exhibit. Attendees will take a guided tour through McCulloch House and step into the Victorian era when death was a cause for an elaborate ritual. Learn about traditional funeral customs and mourning etiquette through this unique experience.

For more information, call 753-5166.

