Area police departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting the annual Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
The public can return potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted drugs for disposal to area police departments. Do not bring liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or medical patches. The service is free and anonymous.
Participating Waco are collections sites are: Baylor Police Department, 1521 S. Fourth St.; Hewitt PD, 100 Patriot Court; Robinson PD, 111 W. Lyndale Ave.; Waco PD, 3115 Pine Ave.; and Woodway Public Safety Department, 920 Estes Dr.
Ironman volunteers
Volunteers are needed for the Ironman event in Waco Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
All volunteers receive a shirt, bag, breakfast and lunch. Morning and afternoon shifts are available.
For more information, contact Nancy Goodnight at 405-2518 or email rockbridgerunner@gmail.com.
Dr. Pepper Museum
Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. 5th St., is offering free admission Thursday to anyone who sings a Dr Pepper jingle at admissions.
For more information, contact Mary Beth Farrell at 757-1024, ext. 111. or email marybeth@drpeppermuseum.com.
Diabetes class
Getterman Wellness Center hosts a Diabetes Self-management Support Class, Friday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at 7300 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, call 202-3800.
Komen walk
Susan G. Komen of Greater Central & East Texas presents the Waco More Than Pink Walk Oct. 26 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N M.L.K. Jr Blvd.
The walk begins at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for youth.
For more information, call 512-473-0900.
Shipley Donut 5K
First Woodway Baptist Church and Shipley Do-nuts present the third annual 84 Runners/Shipley Donut Dash 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Rd.
This event will be chip-timed event. Registration costs $25 before the day of the race, $35 on race day. There is a $15 registration fee for the fun run.
A doughnut eating contest follows the race. Race fees benefit CASA of McLennan County.
For more information, call 772-9696.
