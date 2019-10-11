St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will have an Oktoberfest event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A German meal including roast pork, sausage, German potato salad and sauerkraut will be available for $10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other activities include live music, silent auction, country store, biergarten/weinstube and bake sale.
For more information, call 836-1825.
Veterans breakfast
The Robinson Area Lions Club will have a free pancake appreciation breakfast for all Robinson veterans, with spouses or a guest, from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peplow Park Pavilion, 201 Peplow Drive in Robinson.
Reservations are helpful but not required. For more information or to RSVP, call Mike or Linda Sanders at 881-1821.
Fish fry
Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue will have its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the fire department, 143 Wilcox Drive.
Cost is $10 per person.
For more information, call 315-1159.
Archeology fair
Central Texas Archeological Society will have a Texas Archeology Awareness Month Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave.
The Taylor Museum will remain open for afternoon tours until 6 p.m. and will feature speakers on Waco history and presentations about historic landscapes and trees of Waco.
For more information, call 469-744-0086.
Calligraphy guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Virginia Green, owner of BlackHare Studio, will inform members about the art of letterpress printing.
For more information, call 848-4165.
Halloween party
Bosqueville United Methodist Church will have a Halloween party featuring Bingo and free ice cream from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the church activity center, 7327 Rock Creek Road.
Waco Symphony
The Waco Symphony Association will perform with pianist Drew Petersen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave.
For ticket information, call 754-0851.
