Fright Night at the Rite 2.0 is this weekend at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W, Waco Drive. It is a fundraiser for the preservation of the nonprofit library and museum.
An adults-only night (ages 18 and up) will be 7 p.m. Friday with a presentation by the McLennan County Paranormal Investigators followed by a Ghostly Gala in the library at 8 p.m. with a DJ, appetizers and cash bar. There will be a costume contest at 10 p.m. and a haunted maze in the basement from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the door or purplepass.com/#175169.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. Saturday for a family night. Activities include a haunted house, carnival games, bounce house, photo booth and costume contests at 6 and 10 p.m. The Waco Children’s Theatre will present “The Land the Living Forgot” at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, available at purplepass.com/#175663.
For more information, call 754-3942 or email ContactUs@LeeLockwood.org.
Toys for Tots
Families in McLennan County in need of Christmas assistance through the Toys for Tots program must first pick up an appointment letter.
Letters are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive, to the right of the thrift store.
The letter contains an appointment date, time, location and instructions on documents needed to apply for Toys for Tots for children under age 13.
For details, call 756-7271 or send an email to salarmywaco@gmail.com.
Drug take-back event
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8316.
Kiwanis Seniors
Kiwanis Seniors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Meteorologist Matt Hines of KXXV-TV, News Channel 25, is the featured speaker.