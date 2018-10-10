McLennan Community College’s Department of Anthropology and the Central Texas Archeological Society will host a free Texas Archeology Awareness Month event at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Student Commons of the Michaelis Academic Center at MCC.
The event will include an archeology information fair followed by presentations by Carol A. Macaulay-Jameson, a senior lecturer at Baylor University, and her students featuring fieldwork and research from a rock shelter in Coryell County. A Texas archeology awareness exhibit is also on display in the MCC Library through Oct. 31 including artifacts from the Coryell County site.
For more information, contact Linda Pelon at lpelon@mclennan.edu.
North East Riverside Neighborhood meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
The McLennan County Appraisal District will give a presentation on property taxes and appraisals. The meeting is open to the public.
For information, call 652-9056.
Riesel Lions Club car show
The Riesel Lions Club will have a car show starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Riesel Independent School District parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
Entry fee is $20, due the day of the show, and includes a T-shirt and goody bag.
The event also features a swap meet, a burn-out contest, on-site Carter BloodCare blood drive and a pet adoption drive by the Humane Society of Central Texas.
To register for the swap meet, email mrswasden@ aol.com in advance. For more information about the event, call 498-2020.
Litter patrol looking for help
Group W Bench Litter Patrol is seeking volunteers and people needing community service hours to help with anti-litter efforts at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The group will meet at its Adopt-a-Highway sign on Highway 6, just past the Twin Bridges by Speegleville Park. All equipment will be provided including water.
For more information, call 598-8319.
Veterans Day parade
The Waco Veterans Day parade sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association will start at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
Anyone who wants to be part of the parade should call Tom or Charlene Parker at 857-4044 or 715-6648.