Central-Texas Alumni of Paul Quinn College will have its annual scholarship banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the multi-purpose center at 1020 Elm Ave.
Cameron Turner is the keynote speaker. Tickets are $25 and available in advance by calling 789-4655. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Golf postponed
Because of inclement weather, the Caritas Golf Classic scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled to Nov. 8.
There will be a shotgun start at noon with lunch and registration starting at 10:30 am. For more information, call 753-4593, ext. 201 or 213.
Wild West 100 canceled
The 34th annual Skittles Waco Wild West 100 ride has been canceled because of flooding on the route.
Packet pickup will still be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bicycle World, 112 Mary Ave., so people who registered can get their T-shirt, medal, glass and jersey if one was ordered. Candy and refreshments will also be available. Portions of entry fees will still go to Be the Match and other local charities.
For more information, go to wacowildwest100.com or call 405-5113.
Carillon Congress
Baylor University will host the 26th annual Texas Regional Carillon Congress on Friday and Saturday.
Guest recitals, which are open to the public, will be performed from 5 to 6:30 p.m. by carillonneurs Sam Hord and Karel Keldermans on the McLane Carillon in Pat Neff Hall, 1320 S. Seventh St. Guests are encouraged to listen from Founders Mall.
For more information, call Baylor University Carillonneur Lynnette Geary at 710-6037.
Reicher blood drive
Reicher Catholic High School will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 2102 N. 23rd St. in St. Joseph’s Hall.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call John Ryan at 752-8349.
Fall festival
Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 900 Maxfield St. in Bellmead.
There will be a display of crafts, a bake sale and a silent auction. A meal of sausage or hot dogs with chips and drink will be available for $5.
For more information, call 315-2660 or go to www.sparksmemorialumc.com.