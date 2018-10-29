Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute hosts a Halloween tour of the museum from 10 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday.
Cost is $30. Guests will meet in the courtyard of the Dr Pepper Museum before beginning their tour. In order to register, they must be 18 and older. In addition to their tour, guests will also receive an event t-shirt and a specialty soda fountain treat. All lights will be off so don’t forget to bring a flashlight.
Come tour the historic Artesian Manufacturing & Bottling Company Building, but this time in the dark. Learn about the history of Waco and Dr Pepper, some facts about the AMBC Building, and the devastating effects of the 1953 tornado. During the tour, guests will also learn about the paranormal activity that has been recorded at the museum.
Register online at drpeppermuseum.com.
Civil engineers meet
The Central Texas Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers meets Saturday at Saltgrass Restaurant, from noon to 1 p.m.
Member and non-member civil engineers are welcome to attend. Cost is $15 per person. This month’s speaker is TxDOT Gatesville Area Engineer Stephen Kasberg, PE.
For reservations email JHinson@walkerpartners.com, or call 714-1402.
MCC Trunk or Treat
McLennan Athletics will host a free Trunk or Treat event Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. outside The Highlands gym on the McLennan campus.
Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the free, family-friendly event.
For more information, contact McLennan Athletics at athletics@mclennan.edu.
Bledsoe-Miller Halloween
Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is hosting a Trunk or Treat event Wednesday.
The event is free and open to all ages. It begins at 6:30 p.m.
Night at the Rite encore
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum’s haunted house, a Fright Night at the Rite, hosts an encore performance Wednesday from 6-10 p.m.
The location is 2801 W. Waco Drive and tickets are $5 per person. It is open to the Public for all ages.
All proceeds to benefit the preservation of the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. For more information, call 754-3942