Delta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will host a voter education and training at East Waco Library Thursday at 6 p.m.. Participants will receive information about the propositions on the ballot, voting requirements, early voting, polling locations, and hours of voting.
The nonpartisan event will include a panel discussion on the pros and cons of the 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution led by panelists Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller, Councilwoman Andrea J. Barefield, Republican Party Chair Jon Ker, Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty, lawyer Ed Villeja and law professor Connie D. Nichols.
Dr Pepper Museum
Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. 5th St., is offering free admission Thursday to anyone who sings a Dr Pepper jingle at admissions.
For more information, contact Mary Beth Farrell at 757-1024, ext. 111. or email marybeth@drpeppermuseum.com.
Komen walk Saturday
Susan G. Komen of Greater Central & East Texas presents the Waco More Than Pink Walk Oct. 26 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
The walk begins at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for youth.
For more information, call 512-473-0900.
Ironman road closures
Waco will host the Ironman 70.3 triathlon Sunday. Local roadways will be impacted. Drivers are urged to use caution and expect detours and delays in the areas of downtown Waco, Cameron Park, North Waco and China Spring.
For more information, call 750-5627. University Parks Dr., from Franklin Ave. to Washington Ave., is closed through Oct. 28.
The following roads are closed Sunday:
• 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. - University Parks Dr. (from Washington Ave. to Cameron Park Dr.) and Washington Ave. (from MLK Jr. Blvd. to University Parks Dr.).
• 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. - MLK Jr. Blvd. (from Washington Ave. to Lake Shore Dr.)
• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Cameron Park Dr. (from Herring Ave. to Mouth of the Bosque)
Roads closed on Oct. 27 in Cameron Park for run course:
• 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Cameron Park Dr. at Baker Ln., Robin Rd., University Parks Dr.; N. University Parks Dr. at N. Fourth St.; and University Parks Dr. at Cameron Park Dr., Colcord Ave., David Dr., Bosque Blvd., Jefferson Ave.
