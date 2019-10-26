Waco will host the Ironman 70.3 triathlon Sunday. Local roadways will be affected. Drivers are urged to use caution and expect detours and delays in the areas of downtown Waco, Cameron Park, North Waco and China Spring.
For more information, call 750-5627.
University Parks Drive from Franklin Ave. to Washington Ave., is closed through Monday.
The following roads are closed Sunday:
- 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. — University Parks Drive (from Washington Ave. to Cameron Park Drive) and Washington Ave. (from MLK Jr. Blvd. to University Parks Drive).
- 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. — MLK Jr. Blvd. (from Washington Ave. to Lake Shore Drive)
- 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Cameron Park Drive (from Herring Ave. to Mouth of the Bosque)
Roads closed on Sunday in Cameron Park for run course:
- 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Cameron Park Drive at Baker Lane, Robin Road, University Parks Drive
- 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. — N. University Parks Drove at N. Fourth St.
- 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. — University Parks Drive at Cameron Park Drive, Colcord Ave., David Dr., Bosque Blvd., Jefferson Ave.
Genealogy event
Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a program Monday at 7 p.m. in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Kristi Heasley, a living history interpreter, will present “The Women of Fort Boonesborough, Kentucky,” describing the life experiences of the first pioneer women coming through the Cumberland Gap and along the Wilderness Road in 1775. This live webinar from Kentucky is free to the public.
For additional information, call 750-5945.
YMCA carnival
Doris Miller Family YMCA host its Halloween carnival, Trunk R Treat and haunted house on Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The Trunk R Treat candy giveaway is from 5:30–6 p.m. The carnival is from 6-7:30 p.m. The cake walk is from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the gym. The haunted house is from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information call 752-1605.
Ben Shapiro lecture
Baylor Young Americans for Freedom are hosting a lecture by Ben Shapiro, “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave.
The event is free. Shapiro is host of The Ben Shapiro Show and editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire.
For more information, call 682-557-7348.
