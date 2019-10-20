Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas is sponsoring Fright Night at the Rite 3.0 from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets cost $5 each, with children under 5 admitted free.
Activities will include a haunted house, carnival games, bounce house and concessions. Waco Children’s Theatre will perform “The Zombies Return,” a 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The haunted house only will also be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27.
All proceeds will benefit the preservation of the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. For more information, call 754-3942 or 752-1618 or email contactus@leelockwood.org.
Alzheimer’s classes
The Alzheimer’s Association’s trained community educators are providing information on how Alzheimer’s disease affects the brain, risk factors for the disease, current treatments, research and available resources during classes at 10 a.m. Monday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at McLennan Community College’s Continuing Education Building, 4601 N. 19th St.
Faculty jazz concert
McLennan Community College will have a free Faculty Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 110 of the Music & Theatre Arts building.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Drug take-back
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other sharp medical-related supplies will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8322.
Artist recital
McLennan Community College will have a free guest artist recital featuring Kana Madarame on trumpet starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Diabetes class
The Getterman Wellness Center, 7300 Bosque Blvd., will have a Diabetes Self-management Support Class at 2 p.m. Friday.
For more information, call 202-3800.
