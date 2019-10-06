The McLennan County Veterans Association’s Vets Fest Fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Outback Steakhouse, 4500 Franklin Ave.
Cost is $10 per plate, with a menu of barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, salad, drink and dessert. Proceeds will be used to pay for the Veterans Day Parade and Memorial Day Ceremony.
To order, call 772-5449.
Free legal clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Hill County genealogy
The Hill County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Hill County Courthouse Annex, 126 S. Covington St. in Hillsboro.
The program will be a video, “Using Tax Records for Genealogy.”
Anyone interested in family history and genealogy is invited to attend. For more information, call Mollie Stinson at 582-3242.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Guest speaker Pat Baughman will start at 7 p.m. and give a presentation about the Scottish influence on the Confederacy and related topics. For more information, call 717-1186.
Herb society
The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
The program will be “Fall is Here: Thyme to Make an Herb Wreath.” Anyone interested in herbs is welcome to attend.
For more information, call 717-5133.
Waco Rotary Club
Russell Devorsky, executive director of Heart of Texas Council of Governments, will be the featured speaker for a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.
Wind ensemble
McLennan Community College will present a free Wind Ensemble Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call MCC’s Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
