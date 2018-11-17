NeighborWorks’ Project Aspire youth group will hold a shoe and coat drive from Monday through Dec. 21.
The group is collecting new or gently worn women’s shoes and women’s coats, which will go to the homeless and to women’s ministries.
Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at NeighborWorks, 922 Franklin Ave. For more information, call 752-4647 or 548-1040.
Flag retirement
A flag retirement ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The ceremony is designed to retire old and worn out American flags with honor and dignity.
It is free to attend. For more information, call 399-9204.
Holiday meal volunteers
Heart of Texas Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound residents, help in food pantries and thrift stores, and to support students by proctoring tests in the evening at McLennan Community College.
For more information, call 299-8766.
Fruitcake sale
The men’s prayer group of First United Methodist Church will sell Collin Street fruitcakes, pecans and walnuts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Proceeds will benefit local charities.
Volunteers sought
Friends for Life, a local nonprofit that helps the elderly and people with disabilities, is looking for volunteers to help deliver more than 400 meals on Thanksgiving Day.
Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out a volunteer application at friendsforlife.org, call 772-8100, ext. 110, or email bri@friendsforlife.org.
Hillsboro Tour of Homes
The Hillsboro Heritage League will have its annual tour of homes from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 1-2 in Hillsboro.
Tickets are $15 through Nov. 30 and $20 on the days of the tours. For more information, call 582-2481.
Early edition
The Waco Tribune-Herald will publish an early Thanksgiving edition, which will be available only at major single-copy outlets by noon Wednesday. It will include all Thanksgiving Day preprinted shopping inserts. Supplies are limited.
Thursday’s edition will be delivered at its regularly scheduled time.