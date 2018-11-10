The Waco Veterans Day parade sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association and scheduled for Monday morning has been canceled because of expected inclement weather.
Bowling for MDA
The National Association of Letter Carriers will have a bowling tournament Sunday, with proceeds benefiting the Muscular {span}Dystrophy{/span} Association.
Entry fee is $20 for three games and shoe rental. Trophies will be given out based on individual scores.
For more information, call 424-6400 or 709-1094.
Desserts for homeless
Mission Waco’s annual Thanksgiving Day with the Homeless event needs desserts for 125 people. Anyone willing to provide baked pies, cakes or other dessert items to be delivered to the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave., on Nov. 21, is asked to email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging will host a free Medicare session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
The session will cover all questions related to enrolling in Medicare. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Bells mark end of WWI
Baylor University’s McLane Carillon in Pat Neff Hall will join a national tolling of bells Sunday morning, preceded at 10:45 a.m. by a short recital by Carillonneur Lynnette Geary, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
The carillon will toll 21 times at 11 a.m. Sunday as part of a national “Bells of Peace: A National Remembrance.” The armistice agreement ending World War I went into effect at 11:11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918.
Geary’s recital will conclude with the first movement of Geert D’Hollander’s “A Sacred Suite” written for Sunday’s dedication of the Norbertine Abbey of Park’s Peace Carillon in Leuven, Belgium.